High school commencements May 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHO: Clear Lake High SchoolWHEN: 8 p.m. todayWHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. WHO: O'Connell College Preparatory SchoolWHEN: 6 p.m. ThursdayWHERE: The Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont Hotel, 2300 Ship Mechanic Row in Galveston•••WHO: Ball High SchoolWHEN: 7 p.m. ThursdayWHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in GalvestonINFO: Must have ticket to enter; seniors will receive 7 tickets to give to family/friends•••WHO: Dickinson High SchoolWHEN: 7 p.m. ThursdayWHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive in DickinsonINFO: Livestream will be available at dickinsonisd.org; tickets are not required; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; in the event of inclement weather, commencement will move into the school's competition gym.•••WHO: High Island High SchoolWHEN: 6 p.m. FridayWHERE: High Island High School Stadium, 2113 Sixth St. in High Island•••WHO: Hitchcock High SchoolWHEN: 7 p.m. FridayWHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La MarqueINFO: Livestream will be available at hitchcockisd.org•••WHO: Santa Fe High SchoolWHEN: 7 p.m. FridayWHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in GalvestonINFO: Tickets for the general public will be available beginning at 8 a.m. May 23 at sfisd.org; the ceremony also will be livestreamed on the district's Facebook page.•••WHO: Friendswood High SchoolWHEN: 2 p.m. SaturdayWHERE: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in HoustonINFO: Livestream is available at myfisd.com•••WHO: La Marque High SchoolWHEN: 2 p.m. SaturdayWHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in GalvestonINFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/lmhsgrad22•••WHO: Texas City High SchoolWHEN: 8 p.m. SaturdayWHERE: TCISD Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. in Texas CityINFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/tchsgrad22•••WHO: Upward Hope AcademyWHEN: 10 a.m. June 4WHERE: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St.INFO: No balloons inside church 