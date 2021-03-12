GALVESTON
Mark Henry guesses he has worn a face mask once or twice in the past year.
To his memory, Galveston County’s highest elected official wore it once while posing for a photograph during a handout of masks to county businesses and another time when he was visiting a doctor’s office.
On Friday, Henry said he has worn a mask “for less than a collective hour” in the past year.
“It’s not that I don’t believe,” Henry said. “The warning label on the side of the box says it doesn’t help.”
Saturday is the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases in Galveston County. Since that day, when health officials reported that a Friendswood woman who had attended the Houston Rodeo cook-off and been infected there, more than 30,000 county residents have contracted the virus. More than 300 county residents have died after contracting it.
Henry contracted the virus in November and isolated himself in his home in League City, without announcing his diagnosis to the public.
Henry kept his diagnosis private so his daughter wouldn’t have to stay home from school because of her exposure to the virus, he said.
“It would have kept my daughter out of school for two weeks, even though that’s completely irrational,” Henry said. “Kids are not really susceptible with it. But the schools look to shut down for any reason, and that was one of the reasons they would have kicked them out.”
In the 12 months that COVID-19’s presence in the county has been known, Henry’s attitude toward the virus and its risks has been evident in some ways. He criticized the leaders of other counties, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, over imposing mask mandates and business restrictions. In November, he called a press conference to announce his ire over poll workers telling people, including him, to wear masks inside voting places — and threatened to fine workers who repeated requests.
But Henry and his office, in cooperation with the University of Texas Medical Branch and Galveston County Health District, have helped create public testing and vaccination programs that stand above other counties in Texas.
As of Friday, the only county in the Houston region with a higher testing rate per capita was Walker County, the home of Huntsville State Prison.
Only Fort Bend County has a higher vaccination rate than Galveston County.
Henry said he was proud of the work done to open a vaccine hub on short notice in January and to get a large number of people tested and vaccinated.
“I would say we’ve done relatively well,” Henry said. “With no playbook, I would say we’re doing fairly well.”
Testing keeps cases down because it identifies people who are infectious and puts them into quarantine to avoid spreading to other people, health officials argue.
Henry said he felt the public’s appreciation for some of the efforts, particularly the creation of a vaccination hub at Walter Hall Park in League City.
“I’ve got people that I know do not like me, sending emails saying ‘Thank you for Walter Hall Park,’” Henry said.
He’s never gotten a complaint about his actions during the pandemic, he said.
Judging how effective local leadership has been during the pandemic is a matter of interpretation.
It’s unclear whether any local efforts actually worked in terms of keeping down the overall rate of infection in the county. On a per capita basis, Galveston County had more confirmed COVID infections than Harris County or Bexar County and ranks only slightly behind Dallas County in terms of the overall rate of infection.
Local leaders noted their ability to take direct action to curtail COVID infection was limited in the early months of the pandemic, particularly once Abbott began issuing statewide mandates in late June.
On reflection Friday, some leaders expressed doubts or regrets about some of the decisions that had been made over the past year.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said he wished the city had been more communicative about its plans for restrictions ahead of the Fourth of July, when the city closed beaches hours before the start of the holiday weekend.
More recently, La Marque Mayor Keith Bell said he wished the city had been more thoughtful about precautions during a different emergency — last month’s winter storm and power crisis — which inadvertently led to a COVID outbreak in the city’s police department.
So many members of the department were infected or exposed to the virus that the Galveston Sheriff’s Office stepped in to fill in for quarantined officers.
“No city is perfect,” Bell said. “We’ve found that there are things that we’ve tried to implement that didn’t work as well as we thought it would.”
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey raised the possibility that the public examples set by some leaders might have worked to counteract some of the measures that were put in place.
Hallisey became seriously ill with COVID-19 in November and has since diverged from other members of his city council on issues related to COVID. Last week, Hallisey was one of only two members of the League City council to be in favor of keeping mask requirements active inside of city buildings.
“Part of the problem is the mixed message that people send out,” Hallisey said. “I think the general public looks to the government to set the example and the standards. I don’t think we set a very good example.”
Despite his choice not to wear a mask, Henry’s office noted that the county’s public health messaging has long encouraged people to wear face coverings in public, despite the judge’s belief that they don’t work or aren’t an effective measure of protection.
Henry said it wasn’t his job to convince people they were wrong about masks.
“People can decide for themselves,” he said. “That’s their decision. I don’t think it’s the government’s job to mandate it.”
