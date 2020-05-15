The Galveston Park Board of Trustees will offer free admission to Galveston's Stewart Beach, 201 Seawall Blvd., and East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, for current and retired military personnel Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day, officials said.
Military members must show valid military ID in order to gain free entry.
For more information, email Mary Beth Bassett, mbassett@galvestoncvb.com.
— Angela Wilson
