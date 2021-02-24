GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday the cancellation of all of its U.S. cruises through May 31.
It’s the latest extension of cancellations that began in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the latest announcement, 108 of 325 cruises planned from Galveston in 2021 have been canceled. In 2020, the pandemic led to the cancellations of 254 cruises from Texas’ only cruise port.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted a strict no-sail order for cruises in October. So far, however, no major cruise line has announced a return to business. The CDC in its October advisory lifting the cruise ban said cruise companies would have to conduct test sailings with volunteer passengers to prove their safety measures work.
As of Wednesday, there hadn’t been any test cruises.
A CDC travel advisory still recommends people avoid cruises because of the high risk of virus transmission aboard ships.
— John Wayne Ferguson
