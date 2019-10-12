The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 mariners from two sailboats participating in the Harvest Moon Regatta near Port Aransas on Friday evening.
A response boat crew stationed at Port O’Connor assisted the disabled vessel Gypsy Soul, which was taking water and had an injured sailor onboard about 14 miles offshore of Port O’Connor, Coast Guard officials said.
Four mariners were transferred to emergency medical personnel onshore. The vessel was adrift in the Gulf, Coast Guard officials said.
A Corpus Christi Air Station aircrew aboard an MH-65 helicopter assisted another disabled vessel Myassis Dragon II, which lost steering about 4 miles offshore of Port Aransas, Coast Guard officials said.
Six mariners were hoisted and transferred ashore to emergency medical personnel. The vessel was adrift in the Gulf, Coast Guard officials said.
"The mariners were well prepared for their distress situation and we were glad to be in a position to assist," said Lt. Chris Zink, MH-65 aircraft commander. "We train for these missions regularly, and our crew successfully executed an efficient rescue, which resulted in the safe recovery of all survivors."
