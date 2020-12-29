Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse and the Federal Courthouse will be closed Friday.
Cities
• City offices in Kemah and Clear Lake Shores will close at noon Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in League City will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Friday. There will be no trash service Friday. Curbside pickup of Christmas trees begins Saturday.
• City offices in Friendswood will be closed Friday. There will be no trash pickup Friday. Friday's trash will be picked up Tuesday.
• City offices in Texas City will be closed Friday. Trash will not be picked up Friday.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Santa Fe and La Marque will be closed Friday.
•The post office will be closed Friday. No mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered New Year’s Day.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
• Helen Hall Library will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Sunday.
• The Dickinson Public Library will close at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• The Friendswood, La Marque and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed Friday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Friday.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Friday.
• Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Friday.
• The Daily News will be closed Friday.
