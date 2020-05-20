GALVESTON
Royal Caribbean Cruises on Wednesday officially extended the suspension of its cruises through July 31.
Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley announced the cancellation during an earnings call Wednesday morning.
The announcement means the company won't sail ships immediately after the scheduled end of a no-sail order imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April. That order is scheduled to end July 24.
Royal Caribbean executives said it was unclear when the company would be ready to begin even limited operations.
"It's very difficult to have any certainty of time and shape of recovery," said Richard Fain, the chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which owns and operates Royal Caribbean International and other subsidiaries.
Royal Caribbean operates a fleet of 62 ships, including two that regularly sail from the Port of Galveston. The company had planned to make 123 cruises out of Galveston in 2020. No cruises have left the Port of Galveston since March 13.
Carnival Cruise Line, which operates three ships out of Galveston, has announced tentative plans to resume sailings out of the port on Aug. 1.
