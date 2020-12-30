JANUARY
• Fard K. Abdullah, the District 1 commissioner for the city of Hitchcock since 2007, died Jan. 4 after a brief struggle with liver cancer. He was 73.
A native of Galveston, Abdullah moved to Hitchcock 27 years ago when he married his wife, Zoie.
• Floyd English, a homeless man well-known and liked in Galveston’s downtown, was found dead Jan. 7 near the end of the pier at 2002 Wharf Road. He was 67.
FEBRUARY
• Longtime event designer Harry Rice died Feb. 3. He was 88.
• Former La Marque Independent School District Superintendent Ecomet Burley died Feb 13. He was 65.
• Longtime educator and former school board trustee Ralph Parr, the namesake of Clear Creek’s 25th elementary school, died Feb 29. He was 83.
April
• Former state Rep. Al Edwards, who wrote the bill that officially made Juneteenth a state holiday, died April 29. He was 83.
MAY
• Galveston native Frederick Charles Tillis died May 3 in Amherst, Massachusetts, of complications of hip replacement surgery after a fall. He was 90.
Tillis was an esteemed jazz musician, composer, performer, poet, arts advocate and director emeritus of the University of Massachusetts Fine Arts Center. He also was co-founder and director emeritus of the school’s Jazz in July program.
• Lloyd Criss Jr., former chair of the Galveston County Democratic Party and former state representative of District 11 in the Texas House of Representatives, died May 10 of a rare blood disorder at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital in Texas City. He was 79.
Criss served in the Texas House from 1978 to 1990.
JUNE
• Gene Hollier, a longtime Clear Lake-area volunteer and a former TV actor, died June 7 of cancer. He was 85.
Hollier was the main point of contact between NASA and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He also served on the Longhorn Project at Johnson Space Center and was a volunteer with the Clear Creek Independent School District Education Foundation, among other organizations.
JULY
• Andrew Broussard, who coached the La Marque High School girls basketball program to consecutive trips to the postseason and the school’s first playoff win in a decade, died July 30 of cancer. He was 49.
• Community activist Jama Jihad Shabazz died July 3. He was 72.
Shabazz was known as Coach Jib to many in Galveston, where he had coached youth sports for more than 20 years. He also served as a mentor to many young men and women in the community.
• Carl E. Kelly, a Galveston College regent and community activist, died July 31 of an apparent heart attack. He was 84.
Kelly was a longtime activist in Galveston and Galveston County and was cited in The New York Times in a Nov. 11, 1982, article in which he observed that Galveston Island was at that time a very poor, isolated place with a minority community that was even more so.
AUGUST
• Galveston County Fair & Rodeo President Paul Tibaldo died Aug. 21. He was 62.
Tibaldo, who had been battling illnesses and had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, served as president of the county organization for 20 years.
• J. Woodrow Hearn, a retired United Methodist bishop credited with helping reestablish the church in Russia and known for having worked with Mother Teresa, died Aug. 30 at his home in Galveston after a long illness. He was 89.
SEPTEMBER
• Walter Norris Jr., former executive director of the Galveston Housing Authority, died Sept. 14 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. He was 75.
Norris began his tenure with the agency in March 1988 and was credited with implementing programs for residents living in public housing, such as a homeownership project at Hoskins Square.
OCTOBER
• Robert David Mathews, who led The Daily News copy desk for most of the past 25 years and was counted among the best news designers in Texas, died Oct. 6 of a stroke. He was 62.
• Joseph Fellman Seinsheimer III, a Galveston native prominent in the insurance industry and a major supporter of the University of Texas Medical Branch and Rosenberg Library, died Oct. 11 after a long illness. He was 80.
