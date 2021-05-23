GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for two boaters missing near the Galveston Causeway Saturday night.
The Coast Guard searched about 184 square nautical miles for 24 hours, officials said.
The Galveston Fire Department notified the Coast Guard about 6:30 p.m. Friday that a 20-foot vessel had sunk with five people aboard. A good Samaritan vessel crew rescued three of the boaters.
About 6:15 p.m. Friday, Galveston Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning near the causeway, Battalion Chief Tim Johnson said.
The fire department launched a boat to look for a swimmer and found a 20-foot pleasure craft taking in water. Some nearby anglers helped three people off the boat. One of the three was wearing a life jacket, officials said.
Two men, 26 and 46, were missing. The rescue efforts continued until 8:10 p.m. Friday, then the rescue turned into a recovery search, Johnson said. Identities of the two missing men and the three rescued people were not available.
Conditions were rough Friday evening with higher than normal tides. Water on the Galveston Bay side of the causeway was rougher than on the Offatts Bayou side, officials said.
At the scene Friday night, the Coast Guard reported 20 mph winds with 1 to 2-foot seas.
Names of missing has not been disclosed Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.