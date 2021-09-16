For the second storm season in a row, Galveston’s 61st Street Fishing Pier, a popular destination on Seawall Boulevard, has been laid low by a hurricane.
Hurricane Nicholas’ winds and waves damaged the T-head at the pier and ripped it away from the main structure, said Debra Dillard, the pier’s director of marketing.
The fishing pier will be closed until engineers can assess the damage, Dillard said.
“It’s going to be costly,” Dillard said. “There’s no fishing right now.”
It’s the second time in two years a storm has taken part of the pier. In September 2020, Tropical Storm Beta dislodged the T-head on the other side of the pier and left it washed up on a seawall beach.
Owners want to rebuild a stronger pier in the future, Dillard said.
“We want people to be safe, including us,” Dillard said. “We want to make sure that everything is stable and that we are following the advice of the engineers.”
It’s not clear when the pier will be repaired and reopened. It’s likely it will have to push back its annual, month-long redfish tournament that begins in October.
Meanwhile, the pier’s gift shop and observation deck still are open and people can visit the business, Dillard said.
“We’re still trying to figure it all out,” she said. “It’s painful for everybody.”
