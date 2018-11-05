GALVESTON
A Galveston woman was arrested Monday and charged with more than a dozen misdemeanors after a group of students was caught with alcohol during a high school homecoming event.
Stephanie Vasut, 48, of Galveston, faces 14 misdemeanor charges of purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to police records.
Vasut said Monday she was not guilty of the charges.
"It's a whole different situation," she said. "Some kids made a bad decision."
Authorities did not immediately release the criminal complaint against Vasut.
Vasut's bond was set at $7,500 for each charge, for a total of $105,000, according to the Galveston County Jail. She posted bond and was released Monday, according to the jail.
Galveston Independent School District officials confirmed a group of students had been caught taking alcohol to a school event Oct. 20.
The high school held a semi-formal, Las Vegas-themed dance to celebrate homecoming, according to a district calendar.
Fourteen students, all of them in either ninth or 10th grade, were in the vehicle in which alcohol was found, school officials said Monday.
All 14 students were disciplined under the school's code of conduct, district spokeswoman Dyann Polzin said.
The district declined to say how exactly the students were punished, citing privacy laws.
Purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor under the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code. Each count is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
Vasut is a member of the board of directors of the Galveston Island Humane Society. She also has been a contributor to Coast Monthly magazine, a publication of The Galveston County Daily News.
