GALVESTON
A Brazilian Navy frigate arrived in Galveston on Thursday for a weeklong stay at Pier 21.
The 431-foot NE Brasil is scheduled to be at the public pier until Friday.
The NE Brasil is a training ship that regularly travels to the United States with its crew of more than 400 people. In the past, the ship has traveled to Baltimore and ports in Florida.
After arriving in Galveston, sailors from the NE Brasil met with officials from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.
The ship has offered free tours during its stops in other ports, although as of Friday, no official tour times had been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.