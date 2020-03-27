First responders are accustomed to facing dangers, but they’re apparently being exposed to and infected with the coronavirus at a higher rate than other people, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The city of Galveston on Thursday announced that one person who worked for the fire department had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The infection led to 26 members of the fire department self-isolating as they awaited tests to confirm whether they had the virus.
League City on Friday confirmed that five people who work in the fire administration building have tested positive for COVID-19, requiring 12 people to self-isolate, including League City Fire Chief Gary Warren.
“It’s a little different, because the kind of danger we go into doesn’t usually follow us back to the station,” Warren said, adding he felt fine and hadn’t personally been diagnosed with the virus.
The positive cases in the fire administration building didn’t involve people who were first responders, League City officials said. Rather, the people who have been isolated work mostly in administrative jobs.
But the number of cases involving first responders in Galveston County causes reason for concern, Galveston County Local Health Authority Philip Keiser said.
“There is a disproportionate amount of first responders and hospital workers,” among the 49 local cases of COVID-19, Keiser said. The infections in that group appear to happen for a range of reasons, including a lack of personal protective equipment, Keiser said.
“Some have PPEs,” he said. “Some don’t have PPEs. Some have had good training with it. Some people have made mistakes. Some of those people got it outside their job. That’s the thing we have to keep in mind. Just because someone has it, doesn’t mean they got it directly because of their job. But if we see a disproportionate amount of the front-line people getting it, that tells us that there’s something going on.”
Fire chiefs across Galveston County on Friday were trying to adjust on the fly to the challenges posed by the pandemic, they said. In Texas City, the department’s protocols on how to respond to incidents in which a person might be COVID-19 positive have changed four or five times in three weeks, said Fire Chief David Zacherl.
Among other precautions, the fire department employees are screening patients — and each other — for signs of fever, one of the warning signs of a COVID-19 infection, Zacherl said.
Positive infections pose another challenge to the departments. If a first responder is diagnosed with COVID-19, or is feared to be infected, where should they go?
Both Zacherl and Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olson said they had difficulties finding places to safely house and isolate their people in the event of an exposure.
“The biggest problem we have is if we do have to isolate people, we have to find a place to isolate them to,” Zacherl said. “If I have to isolate a firefighter, their home situation is not a safe place for them to be. Where do you go?”
The fire department in Galveston on Friday still was waiting to hear how many of the 26 isolated fire department employees had COVID-19, Olson said. The department also is trying to think of new ways to help keep its employees safe from the virus.
The department already had plans, but Thursday’s news meant the situation became clearer for everyone, he said
“It went up a notch when one of our own got it,” Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.