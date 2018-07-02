League City public works officials Monday were working to fix a water main break that cut off water to parts of the South Shore Harbour area, officials said.
City officials started receiving calls about water problems about 5:30 a.m. but break apparently happened about midnight, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
Water was restored to the majority of commercial residents in the area by about 11:30 a.m., Osborne said.
Officials were still working to restore water to an area near Kingston Cove, Champions Court and Harbour Circle, Osborne said.
City crews estimate that work will take several hours, Osborne said.
Initial excavation work shows the outage was caused by an underground water main break, Osborne said.
“Crews are working to repair the line and restore service as quickly as possible,” officials said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
