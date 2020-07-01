GALVESTON
After other Texas governments moved to limit or close access to the coast for the Fourth of July holiday, the city of Galveston is shutting down access to its beaches, closing off parking along Seawall Boulevard and restricting the seawall to exercising only.
The city has dealt with large crowds since beaches reopened May 1 and expects huge crowds of tourists this weekend, even as cities around the county canceled their July Fourth celebrations to stop the spread of coronavirus.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Jim Yarbrough hadn’t signed the order but expected to make the move official later in the afternoon, he said.
“I have no qualms or second thoughts,” Yarbrough said. “It’s the right thing to do for public health.”
Yarbrough last week said the city wasn’t talking about closing the beaches, but officials didn’t think they had the authority to do so, he said.
But the city this week has been in conversations with the Texas General Land Office, which regulates state beaches, and the land office has given approval for the closures, Yarbrough said.
The city closed beaches March 29. But in late April the land office and Gov. Greg Abbott’s office told the city it had to fully reopen beaches by May 1.
Galveston isn't the first to make the move this week. Nueces County and Corpus Christi closed beach access points Tuesday for the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry wasn’t immediately able to comment on county-run beaches. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Galveston County beaches, which are on Bolivar Peninsula, were unrestricted for the July Fourth weekend.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
(3) comments
Thanks for protecting the public health of our citizens.
Thank God!
“I have no qualms or second thoughts,” Yarbrough said. “It’s the right thing to do for public health.”
Wait, what? A few short weeks ago the official City position was that beach closings never had anything to do with public health. Now it's the right thing to do for public health.
Which is it? Are we talking about the same virus?
