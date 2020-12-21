LEAGUE CITY
A League City woman accused of killing a Dickinson man in a Dec. 12 crash was involved in another single-vehicle crash shortly before the fatal incident, police allege in an arrest affidavit released Monday.
A witness told police Jacqueline Norton, 35, crashed into a sign at the entrance of the Mar Bella subdivision in League City on the same night of the fatal crash, according to the affidavit.
The witness was a 16-year-old boy, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office. His name wasn’t disclosed because of his age, prosecutors said.
Norton was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed Rene Fuegos Diaz, 57, of Dickinson, at the intersection at FM 646 and West Walker Street at about 2:30 a.m.
She is accused of driving through a red light and striking Diaz’s car, according to police. He died at the scene of the crash.
The witness, who called police after the fatal crash, told police he had followed Norton for about 10 miles, from the subdivision, on to state Highway 146 and then on to FM 646, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police he spoke to Norton after she crashed in the Mar Bella sign and believed she was was intoxicated, according to the affidavit. He agreed to follow Norton home to make sure she would arrive safely, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police Norton drove “all over the roadway and could not maintain a single lane,” according to the affidavit.
Norton didn’t stop at the red light at the highway intersection and broadsided Diaz’s car, police allege.
Norton was arrested the night of the crash and released after posting $80,000 bond, according to court documents.
The crash is still under investigation. On Monday, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said it was investigating a League City bar in connection to the crash.
Scotty’s Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, is the target of what officials call a source investigation, a commission spokesman confirmed Monday.
The purpose of source investigation is to determine whether an establishment with an alcohol license contributed to an alcohol-related fatality, spokesman Chris Porter said. In most cases, the commission is seeking to determine whether a business served a person who was showing obvious signs of intoxication.
Norton told police she had been drinking at the bar before the crash and spent about half an hour there before the crash, according the affidavit.
A manager who answered the phone at Scotty’s Pub on Monday afternoon said the business had been contacted by the commission, but he wasn’t aware the investigation was connected to the fatal crash. The manager declined to give his full name but agreed to leave a message with the bar’s owner.
Norton as of Monday didn’t have an attorney listed as representing her, according to court records. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 10.
