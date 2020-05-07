Beginning this week, The Daily News will join more than 700 U.S. newspapers by delivering Parade magazine to print and digital readers.
Parade will hit the stands and driveways and become available through the Daily News e-edition Saturday morning.
Founded in 1941, Parade is credited as the most widely read magazine in the United States, with circulation of 32 million and readership of more than 54 million, according to its publishers.
Parade offers a mix of pop culture, entertainment and lifestyle features, puzzles, and, this week, the latest deals from Harbor Freight — 20 percent off of everything from angle grinders to floor jacks.
“We’re proud to be able to offer Parade in our print and digital editions,” Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. “Although at only 80 years in circulation, it’s a relative newcomer by Daily News standards, Parade is a venerable part of the American newspaper scene.
“Many of us grew up with it spread out on a table every Sunday,” Smith said. “It adds value to the Daily News, and we’re glad to offer it.”
Parade, which prints 45 weeks of the year, joins a portfolio of similar publications available to Daily News readers. The others are Relish, a food magazine distributed the first Wednesday of each month, and Spry Living, a healthy lifestyle magazine distributed the second Wednesday of each month.
And The Daily News’ flagship lifestyle publication, Coast Monthly, which is produced in-house, is available to print subscribers the last Sunday of each month.
(1) comment
It’s May 7th...not April Fools Day. What a joke.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.