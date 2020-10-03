LEAGUE CITY
Nine arrests were made late Friday night during what the League City Police Department is describing as a riot at the Devereux Advanced Behavior Health facility, 1150 Devereux Drive.
At 9:50 p.m., the League City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Devereux Advanced Behavior Health's building four, according to police. When firefighters arrived, they found a small disturbance in building four and leaned a large disturbance was taking place in building five, police spokesman John Griffith said in a news release.
League City Police Department patrol officers responded and met with Devereux officials, who stated that patients in a secured building had assaulted Devereux employees and were fighting within the facility, according to police.
Officers could see broken windows, people rioting inside the building and furniture being used to barricade doors, according to police.
Officers were able to evacuate the Devereux employees from the facility and contain the disturbance to building five, staging officers on all sides of the building, Griffith said.
At 11:36 p.m., officers cleared away barricades and gained entry to the facility, arresting eight minors and one adult without injury to the suspects or officers, Griffith said.
Webster Police Department, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to police.
The suspects were charged with rioting, assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief, according to police. California resident Ashley Gonzales, 17, was arrested and booked into League City Jail, Griffith said.
Criminal mischief is a third-degree felony charge, while the other two charges are misdemeanors.
Devereux officials and officers surveyed the damage, which included the fire alarm system, and estimated the damage to be more than $30,000. The fire marshal said that the building must remain unoccupied due to the severity of the damages to the fire alarm system.
Since January 2019, League City Police Department has received 459 calls for service at Devereux Advanced Behavior Health, some of which have included fire department, EMS and police response, Griffith said, adding that the police department has documented 158 criminal incidents during this time.
The 49-acre Devereux Advanced Behavior Health facility treats adolescents between the ages of 12 and 22 experiencing a wide range of behavioral, emotional or cognitive issues.
