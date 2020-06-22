The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will conduct a teleconference meeting at noon Tuesday.
Public comment is available via Zoom. To join, type in meeting ID: 850-5461-1611 and the password: 981989.
If you require accommodation to participate in this meeting, contact Rosalyn Preacher at 409-765-7878 or rosalyn.preacher@gccac.org.
— Angela Wilson
