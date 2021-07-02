The Galveston County Health District has launched an investigation after 20 adults and children who attended a church camp reported testing positive for COVID-19.
So far, only 20 cases have been reported to the health district, but church leaders told health officials more than 125 people on the trip said they had tested positive for COVID-19, and they think many more could have been exposed during the camp and after the attendees returned home.
Although none of the youth, who were in grades six through 12, left the grounds during the camp, they did have contact with the camp counselors, according to the news release. Contact tracing is being done on the people who tested positive, said Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the Galveston County Health District.
The camp was held late last month at a campground outside of the county. The church, which the health district didn’t name, had rented the campground. More than 450 adults and children attended.
“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Local Health Authority, in a news release. “If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time.
“These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community.”
The health district is asking any of the camp attendees who feel sick or have had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to get tested and then quarantine at home while awaiting results. Anyone who isn’t vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and socially distance.
(2) comments
What’s the church’s name?
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/07/02/more-than-125-youth-adults-test-positive-for-covid-19-after-outbreak-at-church-camp-galveston-county-health-district-confirms/
