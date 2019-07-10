CRYSTAL BEACH
A 25-year-old man died Tuesday of electrocution while power-washing a house on Bolivar Peninsula, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.
The accident happened about 6:20 p.m. in the 3800 Mackerel Way in Crystal Beach, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The man was power-washing a home from atop a 12-foot ladder when he leaned back and touched a power line leading to the house, Trochesset said.
The man was working with his father at the time of the accident, Trochesset said. A resident attempted to preform CPR until first responders arrived, he said.
The man was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, where he was declared dead, Trochesset said.
The man's name was not immediately released Wednesday morning.
