HITCHCOCK

Firefighters from various local agencies are battling a blaze at an old restaurant in Harborwalk, Santa Fe Fire & Rescue Fire Chief C.T. “Tommy” Anderson said.

The call about a fire came in about noon, he said.

Santa Fe is one of the agencies fighting the fire. 

No injuries have been reported associated with the fire and Anderson didn’t think anyone was inside when the blaze started, he said.

The fire is still active, he said.

“It got quite a head start,” Anderson said.

Harborwalk is a luxury canal development, where homes sell for $1 million or more. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription