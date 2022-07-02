Firefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurant By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HITCHCOCKFirefighters from various local agencies are battling a blaze at an old restaurant in Harborwalk, Santa Fe Fire & Rescue Fire Chief C.T. “Tommy” Anderson said.The call about a fire came in about noon, he said.Santa Fe is one of the agencies fighting the fire. No injuries have been reported associated with the fire and Anderson didn’t think anyone was inside when the blaze started, he said.The fire is still active, he said.“It got quite a head start,” Anderson said.Harborwalk is a luxury canal development, where homes sell for $1 million or more. This story is developing. Check back for updates. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Hitchcock Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityWilliam Reece pleads guilty to two Galveston County murdersGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'Amazon mothballs nearly complete $30 million building in League CityIsland Famous crosses the causeway; new downtown Galveston eatery serves up tacos, tequilaGalveston County developer sues attorneys for 'defamation, extortion'I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights‘I see them, I see myself’: NFL star returns to hometown for annual youth campGalveston County to use eminent domain for detention pond land'Their jaws drop': Teen League City sisters shaking up male-dominated drag racing scene CollectionsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with MusicSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skills2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual parade CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (140) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (106) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (70) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50)
