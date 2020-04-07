GALVESTON
Putting an intubation tube down a person’s throat is messy business, and in the age of coronavirus, a potentially dangerous one.
The virus can be transmitted through saliva, of which there can be a lot when putting a tube down someone’s throat or taking it out.
Galveston resident Taylor Wilson heard about that potential danger from his wife, Destiny, an ICU nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He reached out to some high school friends who now work as anesthesiologists at the hospital and asked whether there is anything he could do to help.
And then Wilson did something about it.
At a workshop on Galveston’s West End, Wilson is building 11 Plexiglas boxes that can placed over the heads and faces of patients on surgery tables at the medical branch.
The boxes have holes in the sides to allow anesthesiologists to reach in and do their work while having another layer of separation from saliva.
“It helps eliminate that stuff being all over you, regardless of your gear,” Wilson said.
The hardest part about building the boxes is finding Plexiglas, said Wilson, who owns a local CrossFit gym and an auto body shop. There’s a rush on the plastic material because of the number of shields being installed in public places such as grocery stores and banks, he said.
He found the design for the shield online. Similar boxes were being made to help protect medical workers in China, he said. He was confident about making the boxes because when he was younger he helped build and install car stereos. The design of those stereos were not unlike the boxes he’s making now.
He sent his first box to the medical branch last week and immediately got asked to produce 10 more, he said.
“They seem excited about the result,” Wilson said. “I don’t think this device is something that would have been standard practice six months ago. I think it came out of necessity.”
A medical branch Twitter account, run by the anesthesiology department, shared a picture of the box in action Saturday.
Wilson said he was making the boxes at cost, and he was thankful he could do something to help people at the medical branch who are his friends, relatives and neighbors.
“This whole thing is kind of scary,” Wilson said. “We all feel a bit helpless, and that there’s not a lot that we can do. To me, if there’s any type of way that I can help protect friends and family and the people at UTMB, it gets me really excited. I don’t like feeling helpless.”
