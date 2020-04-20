It has been just about a month since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a public health disaster and enacted statewide restrictions to help stem the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious infection caused by the coronavirus.
Along with officials at the federal, state, city and local levels around the country, he now is considering how — and when — to go about reopening the Texas economy and getting people back to work and life as normal.
This week's Question of the Week is:
HOW SHOULD GOV. ABBOTT GO ABOUT REOPENING THE TEXAS ECONOMY?
1. Do it now, all at once, as though COVID-19 never happened.
2. Lay out a carefully envisioned, phased plan to move things along briskly but smartly.
3. Defer exclusively to the medical experts.
4. Coordinate with surrounding states to ease in reopening, as governors in other parts of the country are doing.
5. Wait until the federal government announces its plan and follow its lead.
Vote now, and look for the responses online and in the print edition on April 28.
Want to do more than click a box? Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 100 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
