Island-born businessman and billionaire Tilman Fertitta will open all his restaurants and hotels Friday under new restrictions Gov. Greg Abbott issued this week.
And Fertitta might know something no one else does — at least in the upper echelons of municipal Galveston: Abbott on Friday will open all Texas beaches, including in the city, Fertitta said.
Fertitta, owner of Landry’s Hospitality empire, along with Golden Nugget casinos and the NBA’s Houston Rockets, on Tuesday told The Daily News it was his understanding that Abbott’s orders called for opening all Texas beaches Friday.
A member of Abbott’s task force to reopen the Texas economy severely suppressed by measures to combat COVID-19, Fertitta is among an increasingly loud chorus arguing it might be more dangerous to keep the beaches closed — a point not lost on Abbott, he said.
He pointed to the past weekend, when thousands of people attracted by nice weather packed the seawall, making social distancing impossible and defeating the purpose of closing the beaches.
“Why wouldn’t you open up all the miles of beaches?” Fertitta said. “The governor stepped in and made a good decision.”
He learned directly from Abbott about the plan to reopen beaches, Fertitta said.
Galveston officials have been working since Monday to confirm whether the state intends to override the city on beach orders, officials said.
Abbott’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
A THORNY TOPIC
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said he had no reason to doubt Fertitta’s information.
“He had a seat at the table,” Yarbrough said.
Still, Yarbrough pored through Abbott’s orders and couldn’t find any mention of beaches, he said.
In fact, beaches were conspicuously omitted from Abbott’s orders, which allow restaurants and certain other businesses to reopen Friday at 25 percent of their listed capacity. It’s a thorny topic in Galveston where beaches have been closed since March 29 and partially reopened Monday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. after much debate.
As far as city officials know — and what the Texas General Land Office and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have told them — is the city still has control over that decision during emergencies.
In a state of disaster, managing beaches is left to local jurisdictions, land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
The land office contacted the governor’s office Tuesday for clarification, Erickson said. Land office officials had not obtained that clarity by late in the day, however.
Even Yarbrough, among the most vocal opponents of reopening beaches too soon and inviting thousands of tourists to the island, is beginning to question the feasibility of keeping them closed.
“I’m not there, but we’re looking at all options,” Yarbrough said. “If you don’t open the beaches, people are going to congregate on the seawall and on Boddeker Drive.”
The city council at its meeting Thursday likely will discuss and take action on a phase-in plan for reopening the island beaches, Yarbrough said.
Most city council members want a slow, measured approach to reopening beaches, they said.
PROCEED WITH CAUTION OR JUST DO IT?
The city should wait two weeks to determine how the limited morning hours are working, said District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole, who represents the West End.
“Time will tell,” Cole said.
District 2 Councilman Craig Brown agrees that reopening beaches should be done in phases and slowly.
“Moving to fully open the beaches on Thursday would be a mistake,” said Brown, who would consider adding some evening hours.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol told about 3,490 people to get off Galveston beaches from Friday to Sunday, Chief Peter Davis said.
Although many people were in Galveston this weekend, opening beaches would bring more, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“Those crowds would double very quickly,” Collins said.
The council should wait until after Memorial Day to fully reopen beaches, District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
Bly, like Brown, voted against the morning hours and still has concerns about the weekend crowds, even if the hours cut off at 9 a.m.
“It’s just going to be a different crowd of people,” Bly said.
It’s time to start talking about the next steps for the beach, District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said.
“It’s going to be extremely difficult to contain the people from coming onto the island no matter what we do,” Listowski said.
The weekend proved how appealing the beaches are because people want to visit just to look at them, District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle said.
Hardcastle is in favor of further loosening restrictions this week as long as there aren’t major problems, he said.
“I think the majority of people who contact me want to have all restrictions removed,” Hardcastle said.
SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES
Whether by council order or governor order, a full beach reopening Friday would pose a significant challenge for the beach patrol.
Davis expects to start a lifeguard academy by May 9 at the earliest, but training takes 90 hours over about 10 days, he said.
Davis has said that as soon as the city starts to introduce afternoon hours, he’ll need guards in the tower.
The beach patrol is operating with its 12-person full-time staff. During the summer, it normally hires about 120 seasonal guards.
As stay-at-home orders expire and governments reopen economies, it’s becoming ever more obvious people aren’t going to stay away from Galveston or the beaches, Yarbrough said.
If Abbott wants the beaches opened, the city will comply, Yarbrough said.
The best Yarbrough could do is advise Galvestonians to stay home on the weekends to reduce the risk of being infected with coronavirus, he said.
Abbott’s approach to reopening is a good one, said Fertitta, whose company owns Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk. Fertitta will be able to open restaurants at his entertainment complexes Friday, but not amusement rides.
“You have to do it the right way,” Fertitta said. “You start at 25 percent and make sure it’s still contained. I’m glad the beaches are going to open.”
