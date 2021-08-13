GALVESTON
More than two dozen people on a Carnival cruise ship sailing from Galveston have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Twenty-seven people aboard Carnival Vista tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.
The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger aboard Vista, which is carrying more than 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City. It’s scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday.
All 27 people were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98 percent of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5 percent of its passengers.
Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said he was aware of the infections. The cruise company is required to report COVID cases to local and federal officials as part its permission to sail from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keiser said his understanding was that some crew members aboard the Breeze had gone ashore and not taken COVID precautions while on land. Those crew members then infected other people aboard the ship, Keiser said.
“They’ve tightened up,” Keiser said about the precautions being taken aboard the ship. He jokingly said the crew members had been put in “Carnival prison.”
“They’ve tightened up on things and quarantined a bunch of people just to make sure,” Keiser said. “They’re doing the best they can do. They’re doing all the right things.”
People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can still contract the virus, although studies show it happens at a lower rate than in unvaccinated people.
Vaccinated people generally have milder symptoms if they become infected. Earlier in the pandemic, health experts believed vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections were unlikely to spread the virus.
But with the more contagious delta variant that’s now dominant, the CDC said new data shows people who get infected could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to spread it to others.
In a statement to The Daily News, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed crew members aboard the ship had been isolated and quarantined.
It’s unclear if the infections were connected to a group of cases that were first reported last week during a cruise that left on July 31.
The ship returned to Galveston on Aug. 7, disembarked passengers and welcomed new passengers for a new cruise, according to Carnival. It was during the second cruise the 27 cases was announced.
Unvaccinated passengers who left the ship on Aug. 7 were tested for COVID-19 as they disembarked, Carnival said. The tests taken that day didn’t reveal any positive cases among paying customers.
During the July 31 cruise, the Vista instituted a new policy requiring all passengers to wear masks in certain areas on the ship. That policy now is in place in all of Carnival’s cruise ships, a spokeswoman said.
Starting Saturday, Carnival also will implement a policy requiring all passengers to show they had received a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. Previously, Carnival had only required unvaccinated passengers to show proof of a negative test.
Carnival resumed cruises from the Port of Galveston on July 3. Since cruises restarted, the CDC has investigated cases of COVID-19 aboard both Vista and the Carnival Breeze, the company’s other Texas-based ship. The investigations haven’t stopped any cruises from sailing.
Since it restarted operations, Carnival is following a CDC rule that requires at least 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of crew members to be vaccinated before boarding the ship. There are exceptions to the vaccination rule, which the company said apply mostly to young children not eligible to be vaccinated.
Carnival has signed agreements with the Port of Galveston, the Galveston County Health District, University of Texas Medical Branch and other entities requiring it to inform local officials about shipboard infections and to take steps to mitigate the spread of the virus when it arrives in port.
