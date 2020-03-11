SANTA FE
Accused mass murderer Dimitrios Pagourtzis might remain in a state mental health facility in Vernon for as long as a year after experts at the facility filed a report recently, defense attorneys confirmed Wednesday.
Pagourtzis, 19, is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Defense attorneys learned Wednesday morning that experts at the North Texas State Hospital facility in Vernon submitted a report declaring Pagourtzis still not competent to stand trial and unlikely to be competent in the next 90 days, said Nick Poehl, Pagourtzis’ attorney.
The experts requested Pagourtzis committed for an additional period of up to a year, Poehl said.
All parties in the case have agreed to the request and will soon file appropriate orders, Poehl said.
Pagourtzis left in December for the facility, where he was expected to spend at least four months.
Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court officially ruled Pagourtzis incompetent to stand trial in November, ordering him confined to a state health facility.
Poehl in August filed a motion requesting an independent psychiatrist evaluate Pagourtzis to determine whether he was competent to stand trial.
Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since he was arrested, and he had no understanding of the legal proceedings underway against him, Poehl said in an affidavit.
Pagourtzis had been held in isolation since he was booked into the county jail May 18, 2018.
