TEXAS CITY
The man accused of killing three children inside a Texas City apartment building on Thursday has been charged with two counts of capital murder, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Junaid Mehmood, 27, of Texas City, is accused of beating and stabbing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and Ashanti Mehmood, 41 days old, on Thursday evening.
The two capital murder charges apply to the three children, police said. One of the charges applies to the two older children, the other applies to the infant, police said.
Earlier in the day, Mehmood was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the shooting of his girlfriend Kimaria Nelson, 24, of Texas City.
Mehmood beat Nelson and shot her multiple times with a pellet gun, police allege.
She survived the attack and was being treated at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, police said.
Nelson is the mother of all three children and Mehmood is the father of Ashanti Mehmood, police said. He lived with the four victims at the apartment, according to police.
Mehmood was being held at the Galveston County Jail without bond Friday evening, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
