GALVESTON
Royal Caribbean halted trading of its stock on Wall Street and later canceled all cruises for at least 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
“We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country,” the company’s statement said. “And this is our part to play.”
The cancellation will begin at 12 a.m. Saturday and will affect all U.S. sailings for 30 days, officials said. Company officials are reaching out to guests and helping them work through disruptions to their vacations.
The news could be a big hit to the Port of Galveston, which depends on fees charged to people boarding cruise ships for revenue.
This is a developing story.
(5) comments
That should make some of the locals happy. They seem to hate everything that brings money to the island. This is going to hurt hotels, restaurants, and retail.
We're all looking at you now, Carnival.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/03/13/coronavirus-concerns-cruise-cancellations-port-closures/5037173002/
carnival will be cancelling by next week just hasnt been announced yet,
They're supposed to announce their 1st QTR profits on the 24th, I wonder if they're holding out until then?
