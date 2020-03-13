Passengers head out on cruise amid Covid-19 fears

Cruise passengers arrive to board Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas at Cruise Terminal No. 2 in Galveston on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Royal Caribbean halted trading of its stock on Wall Street and later canceled all cruises for at least 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

“We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country,” the company’s statement said. “And this is our part to play.”

The cancellation will begin at 12 a.m. Saturday and will affect all U.S. sailings for 30 days, officials said. Company officials are reaching out to guests and helping them work through disruptions to their vacations.

The news could be a big hit to the Port of Galveston, which depends on fees charged to people boarding cruise ships for revenue.

This is a developing story.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

(5) comments

Bobby Pope

That should make some of the locals happy. They seem to hate everything that brings money to the island. This is going to hurt hotels, restaurants, and retail.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

We're all looking at you now, Carnival.

Charlotte O'rourke

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/03/13/coronavirus-concerns-cruise-cancellations-port-closures/5037173002/

Brian Tamney

carnival will be cancelling by next week just hasnt been announced yet,

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

They're supposed to announce their 1st QTR profits on the 24th, I wonder if they're holding out until then?

