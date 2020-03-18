GALVESTON
Two more people in Galveston County were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, doubling the number of confirmed cases in the county to four.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were separately diagnosed with the virus, Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said. They don’t know each other, and the cases aren’t directly connected to each other, Keiser said.
The health district didn’t know whether the man and woman contracted the virus locally or from somewhere outside the county, he said. Both people had recently traveled to other parts of the United States, Keiser said.
Both people were being isolated in their homes, Keiser said.
The announcement came about 24 hours after the health district announced its second local case and said there Galveston County residents were spreading the infection among one other. The first local case was announced on Friday.
As of Wednesday evening, there have been 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, and two COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The health district expects more confirmed cases to be announced as the county’s testing capacity increases, Keiser said. The health district can complete only about 25 to 30 coronavirus tests a day.
“It falls in line with what we know already,” Keiser said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up with more cases by the end of the week.”
The health district also is no longer differentiating between presumptive positive cases and confirmed cases, Keiser said. Local tests are now considered reliable enough that the health district doesn’t need a second confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control or the Houston Health Department to consider a person’s diagnosis confirmed, he said.
“We’re just going to call it what it is,” he said.
As the county confirmed the two new cases Wednesday, League City officials were learning the man diagnosed on Tuesday was indeed a League City resident.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said he wanted to know why it took more than a day from the man’s diagnosis on Monday evening for city officials to be notified about his presence in the city.
There clearly are some communication issues between agencies, Hallisey said.
In its announcement on Tuesday, the health district said only that the man was from the north part of Galveston County and didn’t name the city he lives in. League City officials learned Wednesday morning the man was from League City and announced first responders will be informed about the case if they respond to the area of the city where he lives, officials said.
Hallisey declined to say where in the city the man lives.
The health district’s policy is to not release identifying information about people diagnosed with communicable diseases, Keiser said.
“It’s probably not a good idea for a lot of reasons,” Keiser said. “It’s not a good idea for the individual. It’s not a good idea for the people that live in the city and the businesses in the city. It’s not the ones we know about you need to worry about; it’s the ones we don’t know about you need to worry about.”
The health district is required to notify local emergency responders about people with infectious diseases so they can be prepared and safe if they have to respond to a place where a virus is present, he said.
The district was moving as fast as possible to make sure those notifications happen, Keiser said.
“We try to do it as quickly as possible,” Keiser said. “If there have been any communication issues, we want to know about it so that we can fix them. Things are happening so fast, and people are being so reactive, it’s really hard to make sure we hit everything perfectly every time. We’re doing the best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.