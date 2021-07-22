The city of Galveston is accepting applications for rental assistance to households that have experienced financial losses because of COVID-19 through July 30, said Marissa Barnett, the city's public information officer.
The short-term, tenant-based rental assistance program allows up to three months of rental assistance covering up to 100 percent of costs. The landlord must agree to participate in order for a renter to be eligible, and the program does allow for the payment of back rent originally due on or after June 1, 2020.
Applications are available at galvestontx.gov/shorttermrentalassistance and will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Completed applications and all supporting documentation should be emailed to TBRAprogram@galvestontx.gov.
For more information, requirements and what items are needed to apply, call 409-797-3820, or visit the website above.
— Angela Wilson
