GALVESTON
Guests and staff at the San Luis Resort, Spa and Convention Center had to evacuate the hotel Saturday afternoon for about two hours after lint in the laundry room caught fire, sending flames up pipes to the third floor, according to the Galveston Fire Department.
The cause is still under investigation, but initial review indicates it could be related to electrical work, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
The fire traveled from the first-floor laundry room through a wall space — housing electrical, water and other pipes — to the spa on the second floor and to the third floor, Olsen said, explaining that first responders cut the fire off at the third floor, he said.
“We had to open up the walls all the way up to third floor,” Olsen said.
The San Luis, 5222 Seawall Blvd., is one of Galveston’s most iconic luxury hotels.
No one was hurt in the fire, Olsen said, adding that four people who refused transport to the hospital were examined for smoke inhalation at the scene.
First responders evacuated the first three floors of the hotel, Olsen said.
The fire began around 3:50 p.m. and was officially contained by 5:30 p.m., Olsen said.
“There’s a lot of nooks and crannies back there that we had to crawl into and get the fire out,” Olsen said. “For about two hours we had about every truck on the island respond.”
The fire department speculates there was electrical work going on in the area and that a wire may have shorted and caught the lint on fire, Olsen said.
By 7 p.m., the San Luis and all of its restaurants were fully operational, according to a statement released by the hotel.
The fire in the laundry room was small and contained, according to the hotel.
“Our fire safety system performed correctly and that, along with the Galveston Fire Department, ensured the fire was extinguished quickly,” according to the statement. “Due to our fire safety sprinkler system and the fire department water hoses, there are some water issues in our spa. We will temporarily relocate our spa to the fourth floor.”
While first responders worked to contain the flames, about 100 people including guests and staff gathered on the sidewalk encircling the back of the San Luis, waiting in the chilly air for news. Many of them wrapped towels around themselves to stave off the wind. A smoky smell hung in the air. Inside the hotel’s glass windows, fire alarms blinked.
Luis Ochoa huddled against the wind with his church members. Ochoa and his group were in Galveston for a church conference and had just arrived Friday night, he said.
The group was in the hotel’s pool area around 4 p.m. and were about to head inside when staff members told them they needed to evacuate, Ochoa said.
They sat outside for about 40 minutes, Ochoa said. The women, who were wearing formal dresses, draped themselves in towels the staff had brought them to stay warm, Ochoa said.
Grace Ojionuka thinks they were waiting outside for closer to an hour, she said. She glanced at her phone at 5 p.m., just after staff said the guests could go back into the pool area.
Ojionuka had just finished a performance in which she dresses as a mermaid at the San Luis and was wearing a swimsuit when they had to evacuate, she said.
Firefighters in Santa Fe and in Jamaica Beach backed up the Galveston Fire Department as it responded to the San Luis fire, Olsen said.
