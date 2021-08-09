TEXAS CITY
Marathon Petroleum on Friday donated $200,000 toward scholarships in the process technology program at College of the Mainland, said Monique Sennet, communications officer at the college.
The Marathon Petroleum PTECH Scholarship will support about 110 full-time process technology students for one year.
“Marathon Petroleum is committed to empowering a diverse array of College of the Mainland students to take advantage of the tremendous employment opportunities within our industry and beyond,” said Kevin Bogard, vice president of Marathon's Galveston Bay Refinery.
The process technology program, the first of its kind in the country offering associate degrees, provides learning opportunities for students through labs, hands-on classes and industry-grade operating equipment.
— Angela Wilson
