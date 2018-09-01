LEAGUE CITY
A branch of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating the death of an infant at a League City day care earlier this week, but police said they have no reason to suspect foul play.
The girl died Monday afternoon at the Kiddie Academy of League City on East League City Parkway, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Officials with the police department said the girl was 4 months old while Child Protective Services said the girl was 3 months old.
“There’s no sign of foul play from our investigation,” Williamson said.
But Texas Child Care Licensing also has launched an investigation that is separate from the police department’s, said Tiffani Butler, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Butler declined to comment about specifics of the investigation, but said they normally take about 30 days to complete.
— Matt deGrood
