GALVESTON
City officials have asked for state help in managing crowds such as came in droves to the island over the weekend for the first few days of fully reopened beaches.
Although the visitors came, businesses that normally service them were either closed or severely restricted, and island public spaces were inundated with people, even as local health experts continue to encourage social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The city made a formal request for Department of Public Safety officers to assist local first responders in managing tourist crowds last week and was denied, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city made the same request again Monday morning, she said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas beaches open on May 1, even as Galveston City Council was contemplating a phased reopening plan.
The crowds weren’t entirely unexpected because people have been cooped up for weeks, and crowds this weekend looked like those during a Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Galvestonians should stay home on the weekends to avoid contact with visitors, Yarbrough said.
“Don’t get out unless you have to,” Yarbrough said.
During the entire pandemic, city leaders have expressed concern for first responders, who must interact with visitors, over fears one sick officer could infect an entire shift.
Almost 119,000 cars crossed the causeway into Galveston over the three-day weekend, according to city data.
More than 2,000 cars parked at both Stewart Beach and East Beach over the weekend, almost 1,000 in both parks on Sunday alone, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustee, which manages those parks.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol encouraged people to practice social distancing, but the guards were busy keeping people safe, Chief Peter Davis said.
Beach patrol performed about 3,800 preventative actions this weekend, which means moving people out of dangerous situations, Davis said. The patrol made two rescues, he said.
FINALLY OUT AND ABOUT
Beaches were busy, and in some areas, there wasn’t much social distancing, Davis said.
“There were a lot of areas that it seemed they were distancing themselves,” Davis said. “There were other areas where they had not even thought about it.”
Courtney Allison, from San Antonio, was glad the beaches were reopened because she and her children were ready to get out of the house, she said.
Allison sat in a lawn chair at Sunny Beach on the island’s West End while her children played in the sand.
“I think we are really ready to get out of the house,” she said.
Allison felt safe on the beach, but the crowds seemed like those of a normal summer weekend, she said.
Anthony and Jessica Vallejo, from Lufkin, traveled to Galveston for the weekend on an impromptu trip because they’ve been stuck at home for weeks, they said.
They are still doing their best to practice social distancing, Anthony Vallejo said.
“Everybody else,” Vallejo said, gesturing to the crowds covering the beaches at 34th Street, “I don’t know.”
The weekend was a busy one, said George Oyervides, a manager at Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant, 4604 Seawall Blvd.
Of the 83 tables Salsa’s normally has, it could seat only 20, but the restaurant still doubled its sales over the previous weekend, Oyervides said.
Salsa’s had some frustrated customers who didn’t want to abide by the restaurant’s enhanced safety standards, but most people were respectful, he said.
It was a busy weekend for the Galveston Police Department too, spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The crowds didn’t seem rowdier than they do on a normal summer day, but there were a lot of people, Hancock said.
And with restaurants capped at 25 percent capacity and attractions still closed, there were more people out in the public areas, Hancock said.
“It was a lot,” Hancock said. “A lot of people and not a lot of places for them to go.”
That presented some problems for business owners such as Dennis Byrd, who owns popular eatery The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd.
Business was good this weekend and Byrd could bring many of his employees back to work, which was a relief, he said.
But employees faced problems with people, some who had ordered to-go from The Spot and some who hadn’t, standing in the public sidewalk in front of the building in large groups, Byrd said.
“You have 100 percent of your beaches open, 25 percent of your restaurants open, 100 percent of your bars closed,” Byrd said.
The Spot had to call police officers to move people along Saturday and Sunday, he said.
