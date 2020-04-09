GALVESTON
In advance of what normally would be a long Easter weekend that draws many people to the island, city leaders have drafted and are ready to enact a ban on seawall picnics and tailgate parties, they said.
Galveston has made several drastic moves in the past three weeks, such as closing beaches, to discourage tourism and blunt the spread of coronavirus.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough ordered beaches closed March 29 to discourage gatherings of more than 10 people after fair weather lured out-of-towners with cabin fever and locals alike to the sand.
And in case it needs it, the city has drafted an order that would discourage people from lingering on the seawall, Yarbrough said Thursday during a livebroadcast Galveston City Council meeting.
The order hasn’t been signed, and the city won’t sign it onto law if large crowds don’t gather on the seawall over the weekend, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The order would prohibit picnicking and tailgating on the seawall for the holiday weekend if it were enacted, Barnett said.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
Galveston’s emergency disaster declarations are in place until at least April 30. Other restrictions include the closure of beaches, the closure of hotels and short-term rentals for non-essential guests and the closure of tourist attractions and entertainment venues.
When the city might begin to lift those orders depends on when Harris County and Houston start relaxing their orders, District 3 Councilman David Collins said.
“We’re at Harris County’s mercy,” Collins said. “People are going to come down here. We’re a destination for Houston.”
As soon as Galveston starts easing restrictions, the island will see visitors from Houston, Collins said. With 4.7 million residents, Harris County is the third most populous in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
City leaders still are discussing a checkpoint at the causeway to prevent casual visitors from traveling to the island, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Doing so might allow the city to ease restrictions, allowing locals to use the beaches, for example, but poses significant challenges such as staffing the area and potential exposure of first responders to people with coronavirus, Maxwell said.
Establishing a checkpoint also would be complicated because people must be allowed to reach the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferries and University of Texas Medical Branch facilities on the East End and other destinations, Maxwell said.
The Texas Department of Transportation oversees the causeway.
Galveston might be facing challenges keeping tourists away now, but that bodes well for island recovery, Maxwell said.
“The good news for the tourism industry in Galveston is there appears to be a ton of pent-up demand,” Maxwell said.
Yarbrough has stated multiple times in the past month that public health is his main priority.
The University of Texas Medical Branch has told the city the peak of the virus is expected in late April or early May, Yarbrough said.
“I don’t think we’re through that public health crunch yet,” Yarbrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.