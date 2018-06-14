TEXAS CITY
Two people remained hospitalized Thursday, a day after they were injured in a crash on Interstate 45 that stopped traffic for hours.
Both people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition in a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Their names have not been released.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on the northbound side of I-45 between the Texas City Wye and the Galveston causeway.
The man was driving the car, Trochesset said. The car was driving on the feeder road adjacent to the highway before it veered left and drove over the grass median, Trochesset said.
It crossed four lanes of traffic on the highway and struck the barrier in the middle of the highway. The car flipped and landed on its roof.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash and whether criminal charges would be filed, Trochesset said.
Because of the extent of the injuries, the sheriff's office closed all four lanes of the highway to collect information for the crash investigation. That process took hours and forced investigators to send evening commuter traffic down the feeder road. The traffic jam backed up more than 50 blocks into Galveston.
— John Wayne Ferguson
