In an email blast sent to residents of La Marque, Mayor Bobby Hocking signed a proclamation requiring the wearing of masks in the city due in part to increasing COVID-19 numbers in Galveston County.
The notice, which was sent at 7 p.m. Saturday, included the latest Galveston County Health District report, which showed 1,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. Of those, La Marque has nine confirmed new cases reported Friday, raising its total number to 123.
On Friday, Hocking signed a proclamation stating in part that "all citizens will wear masks and social distance in public within the corporate limits of the City of La Marque."
According to the proclamation, masks are required in businesses, in parks, on the street, and anywhere outside of homes and personal vehicles.
The city also will have masks available at city hall for residents via the drive-through utility payment window.
Residents must show ID with a La Marque address or a La Marque utility bill. Four masks per household will be provided.
— Angela Wilson
