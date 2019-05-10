HOUSTON
The Galveston County Health District was setting up air monitoring stations Friday after two barges collided in the Houston Ship Channel, League City Police Department officials said.
At 6:50 p.m., there was no shelter in place issued, but residents of League City and other upper county communities were being advised to stay tuned to their local city's social media in case any precautionary measures are needed, department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
The two barges were on the inbound channel and the tanker was on the outbound channel when they collided, forcing the ship channel to close, television station KHOU reported.
One barge sank, while the other had a hole in it, the station reported.
Both barges were transporting products used to make gasoline, which was leaking into the ship channel, the station reported.
Crews are working to unload the product, KHOU reported.
Residents in northern Galveston County reported smells of gasoline Friday evening.
(2) comments
A TV station in Houston showed a full size ship with damage, not another barge?
Bill, the station I watch had it as 2 barges and a tanker. One barge sank. Better info will come out.
