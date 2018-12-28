A Santa Fe veterinarian has agreed to go to Louisiana and face charges of rape and sexual battery, his attorney said Friday.
Todd Michael Glover, 36, of Hitchcock, waived his right to oppose extradition from Texas, where Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested him Wednesday.
Glover, who practices veterinary medicine in Santa Fe, was held Friday in the Galveston County Jail as a fugitive from justice, court records show.
Prosecutors in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish, Louisiana, have filed one count of rape and three counts of sexual battery against Glover, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
But details about what, exactly, Glover is accused of doing have been slow to emerge. Calls to Louisiana-based law enforcement, local prosecutors, the court and the district clerk all went unreturned by deadline Friday.
Houston-based attorney Paul Darrow, who is now representing Glover, Friday said he has received few details about the case himself.
Regardless, defense attorneys will soon argue Glover’s case in Louisiana, Darrow said.
“There are two sides to every story, and we look forward to the truth coming out,” Darrow said. “We intend on aggressively defending the case. Todd is 100 percent innocent.”
By waiving extradition in a hearing Friday, Glover ensures he can get to Louisiana and receive a bond, Darrow said.
Officers arrested Glover about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at a Hitchcock address, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office received documents from Louisiana asking for peace officers to arrest Glover because of pending charges, records show.
Glover owns and operates The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.