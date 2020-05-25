GALVESTON
One person was injured Monday in a shooting on Seawall Boulevard, police said.
The shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to the Galveston Police Department.
One person was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment. Details about the victim were not immediately available. Police did not immediately confirm any arrests.
The shooting was still under investigation Monday evening, police said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.