Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a public health disaster because of the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the order, Abbott has banned social gatherings of more than 10 people in Texas, and has ordered people to avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants or exercising at gyms, and ordered restaurants to provide takeout service only.
He banned all non-essential visits to nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care facilities. All Texas schools have been ordered closed.
The executive order goes into effect at midnight Friday and will be in effect until April 3, Abbott said.
This was not a shelter-in-place order, Abbott said. People can still go to work and to the groceries store or gas stations or parks or banks. There are no limits on domestic travel, Abbott said.
