GALVESTON
More than 100 Galveston County residents have died this year after contracting COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The health district Monday announced 15 newly reported deaths dating back to mid-July attributed to COVID-19, bringing the county's total death count to 112.
The 15 deaths announced Monday were the most announced in a single day since the pandemic began. The district also announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.
The 26 deaths announced in recent days occurred as far back as July 16 and as recently as Aug. 12. Throughout the pandemic, confirmed death reports have been weeks behind actual deaths, leading to a belated understanding of the toll of the coronavirus in Galveston County.
The health district attributed the rise in local deaths to changes in the way the Texas Department of State Health Services records deaths related to COVID-19. The state recently began reporting deaths based on death certificates instead of on reports generated by local health departments.
The health district recently has gained access to the state's data on death certificates and is investigating the reports of deaths of Galveston County residents, officials said.
According to the state's data, 140 county residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Of the 15 newly reported deaths, nine were men and six were women. The youngest person was a woman in her 30s; the oldest people were a man and a woman who were both in their 90s. A majority of the deaths, 11 of the 15, were among people at least 71 years old, according to the health district.
All 15 people had pre-existing health conditions, according to the health district. To date, the district has not released specific information about the kinds of pre-existing conditions identified in local people who die from COVID-19.
To date, 44 of the 112 deaths in the county have been attributed to cases in long-term care facilities.
The health district announced 32 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, a two-day total including 10 on Sunday and 22 on Monday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 10,575. Of those, 8,139 people have recovered, according to the health district.
