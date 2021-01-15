A new election season is upon us. This week, local governments began accepting applications from candidates for local government elections, including city councils and school district seats.
The Daily News will keep a running list of candidates who declared their intention to run here.
Governments will accept applications until Feb. 12. Election day is May 1.
FRIENDSWOOD CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Mike Foreman (incumbent)
Council Position No. 3
Trish Hanks (incumbent)
LA MARQUE CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Keith Bell (incumbent)
Council District A
Tracie Steans
Council District C
Michael Carlson
SANTA FE CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Jason Tabor (incumbent)
Council Position 2
Jason O'Brien (incumbent)
Council Position 3
Paul Shelley
HITCHCOCK CITY COUNCIL
Mayor
Chris Armacost
KEMAH CITY COUNCIL
Council Position 2
Robert Kelly
Council Position 4
Robin Collins (incumbent)
HITCHCOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Trustee District 4
Ted Robinson Jr. (incumbent)
Trustee District 6
Monica Cantrell
Trustee District 7
Tom Ivey (incumbent)
