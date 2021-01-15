A new election season is upon us. This week, local governments began accepting applications from candidates for local government elections, including city councils and school district seats.

The Daily News will keep a running list of candidates who declared their intention to run here.

Governments will accept applications until Feb. 12. Election day is May 1.

FRIENDSWOOD CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Mike Foreman (incumbent)

Council Position No. 3

Trish Hanks (incumbent)

LA MARQUE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Keith Bell (incumbent)

Council District A

Tracie Steans

Council District C

Michael Carlson

SANTA FE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Jason Tabor (incumbent)

Council Position 2

Jason O'Brien (incumbent)

Council Position 3

Paul Shelley

HITCHCOCK CITY COUNCIL

Mayor

Chris Armacost

KEMAH CITY COUNCIL

Council Position 2

Robert Kelly

Council Position 4

Robin Collins (incumbent)

HITCHCOCK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Trustee District 4

Ted Robinson Jr. (incumbent)

Trustee District 6

Monica Cantrell

Trustee District 7

Tom Ivey (incumbent)

