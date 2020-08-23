GALVESTON COUNTY
Tropical Storm Laura’s track moved slightly west Sunday, putting it on a path to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management reported Sunday afternoon in an update on the impending storms.
“For now, we’re going to say Hurricane Marco is not a factor for us; unfortunately, we can’t say the same about Tropical Storm Laura,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said.
Tropical Storm Laura approached Cuba on Sunday, and there was still uncertainty about its track. The storm is expected move past the island nation and into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday afternoon. When that happens, the emergency management office will make a decision based on its updated projected path about whether to call for evacuations, Henry said.
“Once it clears Cuba, we’ll get more precise and agreed-upon tracks, and we’ll have better information with which to make decisions,” Henry said.
Residents should now begin to think about how they might evacuate and to where, Henry said. Once the storm clears Cuba, it will make landfall in the United States in as soon as 48 hours, Henry said.
“Make sure you have your plan; make sure you have your kit; make sure you pay attention and are prepared to evacuate,” Henry said.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall as either a strong Category 1 or weak Category 2 hurricane, Henry said. The fast-moving system's storm surge will be a greater threat than wind or rain, Henry said.
Bolivar Peninsula and low-lying areas in Galveston, San Leon, Bacliff and parts of Hitchcock would be most affected by storm surge, Henry said. On its current track, some areas of the county could see 6 feet to 9 feet of storm surge, according at a map presented at the news conference.
“Probably most vulnerable would be the Bolivar Peninsula,” Henry said. “Some of the conditions they project could shut the ferry service down and could overtop (state Highway) 87. That would be a scenario where we’d encourage voluntary evacuations, if not mandatory evacuations.”
The state of Texas has pledged more than 100 buses to the county to be used if an evacuation is needed. Even with coronavirus-related distancing measures, each bus could seat 15 people, Henry said. The county also has ample supplies of personal protective equipment, Henry said.
“We can evacuate 1,500 people; we’ve never done that before, even without a pandemic,” Henry said. “So, we feel comfortable, at this point, with our ability to evacuate.”
Hurricane Marco, meanwhile, is still forecast to make landfall Monday afternoon in southeast Louisiana and is not considered a threat to the Galveston County area, Henry said.
