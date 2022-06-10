GALVESTON
With COVID cases again on the rise, health experts are encouraging people to mask up in large crowds, but aren’t sounding alarm bells about hospitalizations or deaths.
During this COVID wave, health experts are encouraging people to get a booster shot, seek medical care and take positive tests seriously, as pandemic fatigue and expanded at-home tests create data collection challenges.
The Galveston County Health District reported 754 cases in the week of May 29, a jump from the 171 cases reported the week of May 1.
The current variant of COVID, called omicron 2, is much more infectious but doesn’t seem to be making people as sick, said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority.
‘WE ARE CAUTIOUS’
Hospitalizations in Galveston County have gone up in the past month, but aren’t anywhere near an unmanageable level, said Dr. Janak Patel, director of infection control and health care epidemiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The medical branch on Friday had about 31 patients with COVID in its health system, an increase from the recent low of 15, but a far cry from the December high of more than 200 COVID patients, Patel said.
“We think it could triple from our baseline and so we are cautious,” Patel said. “It’s not going to overwhelm the health system.”
That doesn’t mean people can’t suffer serious illness still or develop long-term symptoms, he said.
What’s also different about this wave of COVID is the prevalence of at-home tests, Keiser said.
CAVALIER ABOUT COVID
Although it’s good people have more access to testing, removing tests from the health care setting creates problems for scientists trying to track data.
Many people aren’t reporting at-home tests or the health district receives multiple reports for one person because the patient wants to make sure their positive test is correct, Keiser said.
“They get a positive test at home and they go, ‘Oh that can’t be right’ and then they go to a doctor’s office,” Keiser said. “We have to go and weed those numbers out.”
What’s worrying Patel is people’s lackadaisical attitude about infection, he said.
People are tired of the virus, so they aren’t testing if they have symptoms or are ignoring positive tests, Patel said.
“The kits are meant for prompt diagnosis and prompt isolation, not just test and do nothing,” Patel said.
PLENTY OF PAXLOVID
To prevent infection, Galveston County residents should get themselves vaccinated and boosted, Keiser said.
In Galveston County, 228,708 people, 64.4 percent of the 355,062 population, have gotten at least one shot, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Only 89,952 people, 25.3 percent of the population, have gotten a booster shot, according to the data.
If people do become sick, they should consider calling their doctor about Paxlovid, a pill that drastically reduces the chances of hospitalization and the time a patient is infectious and experiences symptoms, Keiser said.
Health care works have an ample supply of the Paxlovid, Keiser said.
“It works very well,” he said.
People should ask for it early on in their diagnosis, he said.
PERSONAL PRECAUTIONS
Taking precautions against COVID is a very personal decision now, Keiser said.
“Think of it like the weather,” Keiser said. “When it’s raining, I wear my raincoat. When there’s lots of COVID, I wear my mask. Different people have different tolerance levels.”
COVID conditions could change, but it’s important people don’t despair or dwell on the negatives and unknowns, Patel said.
Perhaps the virus will become more deadly again, but scientists don’t know and can’t predict it, Patel said.
People have a lot more freedom now than they did in the early days of the pandemic and they should enjoy that, rather than focusing on possible future problems, he said.
“I don’t think people should be doom and gloom,” Patel said. “Let’s just live for the moment, do the best practices that we already know.”
Until this COVID wave passes, people who have health risks might need to exercise a bit more caution, he said.
“If you are in a larger gathering, mask up,” Patel said. “It is not a major ask of people.”
