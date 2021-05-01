SANTA FE
Melanie Pittman Collins overwhelmingly won the Place 3 position in Santa Fe, beating out contender Ronald “Bubba” Jannett with 83.5 percent of the 770 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Bubba Jannett got 17.5 percent of the votes.
Collins will replace incumbent Councilman Corey Jannett. Bubba Jannett is Corey Jannett's father.
Collins ran as a conservative candidate, earning an endorsement from the Young Republicans of Galveston County in April.
Incumbents Mayor Jason Tabor and Place 2 Councilman Jason O’Brien ran unopposed.
Santa Fe residents also approved a proposition to use the existing half-cent sales tax for economic development projects including infrastructure, parks and business enterprises. The proposition passed with 60.2 percent of the 778 votes.
