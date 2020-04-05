GALVESTON
It has been four weeks since students in Galveston County public schools have stepped into a classroom. And thanks to an order laid out last week from Gov. Greg Abbott, it will be at least another four weeks until they can go back.
But even though the May 4 tentative date for a return to school is a month away, local school districts say it's possible the closures will go on longer.
Public schools in Galveston County have been closed since March 13 because of precautions being put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abbott this week announced new statewide orders that close schools in the state until at least May 4.
The statewide orders mean local schools will only have a small window to return to in-classroom teaching this year. Most local school districts plan to dismiss for the summer by May 22, officials said
Across the county, leaders said it was still too early to make an official call about how the school year will end.
"A lot of it is going to be depend on what happens with the individual cases," Hitchcock Independent School District Superintendent Travis Edwards said. "If those numbers keep going up or remain the same, I think that will be a good indicator that the governor will probably keep the schools closed."
Local health officials have warned the number of cases in the Galveston County area might not peak until the beginning of May.
Since the coronavirus crisis began, Galveston County’s school superintendents have frequently met with each other and with state and regional education officials to discuss the current thinking about the virus and how it will affect schools, said Galveston Independent School District Superintendent Kelli Moulton.
In those meetings, the consensus has been that schools will follow Abbott's lead on when to return.
"We're standing by the decision that we made that we will follow the governor's orders," Moulton said. "If you look around our region, schools either followed the governor's order, or they used the term 'indefinitely.'"
Some school districts have at least put a tentative date on when they will make other decisions. The Texas City and Clear Creek independent school districts said they will make decisions about extending or ending their closures by the week of April 27.
Beyond extending the school year, there are other decisions districts must make. School administrators are still discussing about how they will decide whether to advance students to a new grade or hold them back, and how to judge the success of their districts' distance learning programs.
The state of Texas has taken some pressure off schools about the effect their decisions will have on school funding or ratings. Last month, Abbott waived state testing requirements for students, and on Friday, the Texas Education Agency announced Texas school district will not receive letter grades this year.
Accountability and student progress aren't the only factors leaders have to considers in making their plans. Asked if the Galveston school district could simply close its doors immediately and start summer early, Moulton said it was possible, but it would mean that teachers would no longer be paid for this school year.
As local schools make their end-of-year decisions, they'll hold out hope that there will be some return to normalcy before summer break.
"I think there’s still a lot of hope that the virus itself will bottom out and improvements will start to show and things will get back to normal," said J.R. "Rusty" Norman, the president of the Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees. "I think a lot of people are using the schools as a gauge. If the schools go back, then people think that things are getting better as a whole."
