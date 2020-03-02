Today is the primary Election Day in Texas. Galveston County will operate 41 polling places.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the last person who is in line at a given polling place votes.
• Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Rebecca Sealy Hospital, 404 Eighth St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Scott Building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston
• Galveston Independent School District Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Santa Fe City Hall, 12002 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Santa Fe Independent School District Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646, Santa Fe
• Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• La Marque Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road, La Marque
• Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City
• Calvary Baptist Church, 517 18th Ave. N., Texas City
• Texas City Central Fire Station, 1721 25th Street N., Texas City
• Mid-County Building, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City
• College of the Mainland, 1200 North Amburn Road, Texas City
• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• IBC Bank, 2301 FM 646 W., Dickinson
• Dominion Church, 6400 Calder Road, Dickinson
• Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department, 600 Grand Avenue, Bacliff
• San Leon Volunteer Fire Department, 337 12th St., San Leon
• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• Regal Estates, 500 Enterprise Ave., League City
• The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd., League City
• League City Intermediate, 2588 Webster St., League City
• League City Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., League City
• North County Annex, 174 Calder Road, League City
• Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, League City
• Creekside Intermediate, 4320 W. Main St., League City
• Bauerschlag Elementary, 2051 League City Parkway, League City
• College of the Mainland North, 200 Parker Court, League City
• Friendswood Independent School District Administration Building (Old Friendswood Jr. High), 402 Laurel Drive, Friendswood
• Stanfield Properties, 807 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
• Hope Lutheran, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
• Texas A&M University at Galveston, Building 3035, 200 Seawolf Parkway, Suite 102, Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.