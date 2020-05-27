Update, 6:53 p.m.
The Coast Guard has stood down its search for missing boaters near the Galveston Causeway.
The report of five missing boaters was false, the Coast Guard said. As the storm passed over Galveston, multiple mariners who were in Galveston Bay called the Coast Guard for assistance, the Coast Guard said.
As of 6:50 p.m., all of the boaters who called for help were safe and accounted for, the Coast Guard said.
Original Story
GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard has dispatched rescue crews to the area of the Galveston Causeway in response to a report of a capsized boat and as many as five people in the water, officials said.
The boat was reported capsized at 5:59 p.m., after a powerful storm passed over the island.
As many as five people were reported in the water. Their status was not immediately available.
The Coast Guard did not immediately release the name of the boat.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
